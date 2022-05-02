Jergens® Skincare Continues to Celebrate All Moms This Mother's Day with Limited Edition Perfume

This May, the brand is defining the official scent of the holiday.

CINCINNATI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every holiday has a distinctive perfume, and now, it's time for Mother's Day to find its own.

In celebration of Mother's Day, Jergens® Skincare is anniversarying their "A Mom is a Mom" campaign, which celebrates all moms no matter their path to motherhood by encapsulating the comforting Cherry Almond scent into a luxurious limited edition perfume, made for every mom and mom figure.

To introduce the limited edition perfume, Jergens® teamed up with @Jeannine_Morris, @Team2Moms, @stylishlystella and @twindollicious for the second year in a row. In a series of hilarious and heartfelt vignettes, the moms and their kids shared their responses to the prompts, "What is a mom?" and "What does a mom smell like?" and will be featured in a series of vignettes on @JergensUS social channels during the first week of May.

"All holidays have a scent and we believe Mother's Day is best represented by the comforting Original Scent perfume of our Original Scent moisturizer, that's been passed down for generations," shared Stephanie Kimutis, Senior Brand Manager for Jergens Skincare. "This year, we wanted to create something unique to honor its heritage and we're thrilled to partner with our favorite families again. Their infectious enthusiasm brings to life the feel-good goodness that Jergens represents, and we couldn't imagine a better way to celebrate this launch."

Jergens Limited Edition Original Scent Cherry Almond perfume is exclusively available via giveaway on @JergensUS and influencer partners' Instagram channels beginning May 1.

Giveaway Rules:

Those who wish to participate, will be asked to follow @JergensUS, answer the question, "What Is a Mom?" and tag those very special moms and mother figures in their lives.

As an added entry option, users may upload images or short video clips answering the question "What is a Mom?" to their own Instagram — giving them the chance of having their responses featured on Jergens social media channels.

Users who upload content to their Instagram, as well as those who comment and tag moms on influencers or @jergensUS social posts, will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes to win two bottles of the perfume -- one for themselves and one to share.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm ET on 5/8/22. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18+. Must follow @jergensus on Instagram to enter. Visit JergensMothersDayRules.com for Official Rules including details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize description & limitations. Void where prohibited.

About Jergens® Original Scent Moisturizer with Cherry Almond Essence: Jergens® Original Scent Moisturizer has been providing a touch of comfort for generations, enriching body and mind for an unmistakable feeling of love and care that we all yearn for, especially now. Original Scent Moisturizer relieves dry skin with moisture rich hydration to reveal deeply luminous, visibly softer skin. Skin's luminosity is restored with a unique illuminating HYDRALUCENCE™ blend and nourishing hydrators. It provides dry skin with long-lasting moisture to soften and visibly improve overall tone and texture.

PRICING/AVAILABILITY: $5.29; WALGREENS.COM

About Kao USA Inc.

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries, and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,420 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,500 people worldwide and has 135 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information.

