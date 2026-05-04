Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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04.05.2026 11:06:00
Jerome Powell Just Threw President Donald Trump Under the Bus One Last Time Before His Term as Fed Chair Ends
It's nearly the end of an era at the nation's central bank. In just 11 days, on May 15, Jerome Powell's second term as Fed chair will come to an end and, presumably, President Donald Trump's nominee to succeed him, Kevin Warsh, will begin his tenure. It'll mark a new day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), as well.It's been apparent for more than a year that Powell wouldn't be back for a third four-year term. Sitting presidents are responsible for nominating the head of the Fed, and Trump and Powell have been publicly bickering about interest rates since the beginning of the president's second, non-consecutive term.Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaking with President Donald Trump. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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