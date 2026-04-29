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29.04.2026 11:06:00
Jerome Powell's Last FOMC Meeting as Fed Chair Is Being Overshadowed by a Possible Narrative Shift
Today, April 29, is a history-maker for the Federal Reserve. It marks the final time Jerome Powell will oversee a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting as Fed chair. The FOMC is the 12-person body (including Powell) responsible for setting the nation's monetary policy.In just over two weeks, on May 15, Powell's second term as Fed chair will officially end. While this doesn't come as a surprise to Wall Street, it's the type of change that can unnerve the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).Fed Chair Jerome Powell will oversee his final FOMC meeting on April 29. Image source: Official Federal Reserve Photo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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