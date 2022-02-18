Jerry Dunn Appointed CITGO Vice President of Refining

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation today named Jerry Dunn the company's new Vice President of Refining, where he will oversee operations at the company's three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Dunn previously served as Vice President and General Manager of the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, a position he has held since 2018.

Dunn replaces Art Klein, who will retire after more than 40 years of service spanning all three CITGO refineries and the corporate office. This transition is effective March 4, 2022.

CITGO named Sterling Neblett, currently General Manager of Engineering and Business Services at the CITGO Lemont Refinery, to replace Dunn as Vice President and General Manager at Lake Charles. Replacing Neblett at the Lemont Refinery is Renee Atkins, currently Corpus Christi Area Manager East Plant II.

"Jerry Dunn has been an outstanding leader at CITGO Lake Charles, overseeing outstanding operational performance and safely guiding the complex through many challenges, including multiple hurricanes and COVID-19," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "His experience and dedication to operational excellence will prove valuable across the entire CITGO operating footprint."

"All of us at CITGO thank Art Klein for his dedication to our refineries throughout his career, and we wish him well in the next chapter of his life," added Jordá.

Dunn joined the CITGO Lake Charles Refinery in 1989 as a project engineer and advanced all the way to Vice President and General Manager of the complex. He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University.

Neblett returns to the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, where he began his CITGO career after graduating with a chemical engineering degree from the University of Arkansas in 1990. He has served as General Manager of Engineering and Business Services at the CITGO Lemont Refinery since August of 2021, after having held a series of engineering leadership roles at the corporate level and the Lake Charles Refinery.

Atkins also began her career at the CITGO Lake Charles Refinery after graduating as a chemical engineer from Louisiana Tech University in 2004. After working in various engineering roles within the Lake Charles Refinery, in 2016 she transferred to the Corpus Christi Refinery as Area Manger.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

