Jersey Mike's Donates 20 Percent Of Sales To Feeding America® this Weekend

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food banks across the country continue to address an increased need for food assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To provide everyone with an opportunity to help donate meals to their neighbors in need, Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, is teaming up once again with Jersey Mike's Subs on a special fundraising event this weekend.

"Feeding America is excited to partner with Jersey Mike's to help food banks across the country."

On Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, Jersey Mike's will donate 20 percent of sales to Feeding America. [see Jersey Mike's commercial]

While a minimum of $1 million will be donated, Jersey Mike's expects the total to be higher.

Last April, Jersey Mike's raised more than $2 million for Feeding America, helping to provide 20 million meals* through the organization's nationwide network of 200 food banks.

Feeding America's projections indicate that 1 in 6 people in America may face food insecurity this year as a result of the pandemic, 40 percent for the first time.

"Feeding America is excited to partner with Jersey Mike's to help food banks across the country provide more meals to people in need," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "This holiday season may look different, especially for the millions of families facing hunger, many for the first time. We encourage everyone join the fight to end hunger."

Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for no contact pick-up at the door through Jersey Mike's website or the Jersey Mike's app. Delivery is available through the app or through third-party delivery partners.

"We thank everyone for their generosity through our April fundraiser for Feeding America, which supported families during the height of COVID-19," said Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "While some of the country has rebounded, there are still families that are having a difficult time, and we are asking you to join us again at Jersey Mike's this weekend to make a difference in someone's life."

Responding to COVID-19, Jersey Mike's franchise owners across the country have donated millions of subs to local hospitals, first responders, children in need of a meal, senior citizens, and more.

To learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response efforts, visit feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CONTACT: Mamie Moore, Feeding America, 312.641.5645, mamiemoore@feedingamerica.org or Kyle Potvin, Jersey Mike's Subs, 917-838-4500, kpotvin@splashllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jersey-mikes-donates-20-percent-of-sales-to-feeding-america-this-weekend-301172959.html

SOURCE Feeding America