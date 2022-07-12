Jessica Meng Joins Delfi Diagnostics as Chief Commercial Officer

BALTIMORE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, accessible liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and monitoring, has hired Jessica Meng as the company's first Chief Commercial Officer.

"Jessica is a strategic leader who has scaled commercial organizations in therapeutics and diagnostics and knows what it takes to commercialize successful oncology products," said Delfi Founder and CEO Victor Velculescu, MD, PhD. "We are excited to have her leadership as we prepare to introduce the first products on the Delfi platform."

Jessica is a proven commercial leader with a 20+ year track record in healthcare and extensive product launch leadership. She most recently led the Women's Health Division of Myovant Sciences as General Manager and Vice President of Sales & Marketing, where she played a key role in the formation of the co-promotion partnership with Pfizer. Prior to Myovant, Jessica was Vice President of Marketing for Veracyte, launching multiple genomic diagnostic products in oncology and pulmonology and helping to grow the commercial organization's headcount from 50 to 200. Jessica spent the bulk of her career in commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibilities at Genentech, most notably leading the marketing of Genentech's blockbuster oncology product, Avastin, to the height of its commercial success in gastrointestinal and gynecological cancers as well as glioblastoma.

"Delfi's platform has the potential to save lives all over the world," Meng said. "I am very thrilled to join this impressive team and to help bring Delfi's exciting new products to market."

About Delfi Diagnostics

Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi ("DNA Evaluation of Fragments for early Interception") is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jessica-meng-joins-delfi-diagnostics-as-chief-commercial-officer-301584333.html

SOURCE Delfi Diagnostics