Jessup Manufacturing Company Awards Paul S. Jessup Scholarships to Brianna Burgeson of Round Lake, Illinois and John-Paul Richardson of Chesapeake, Virginia

MCHENRY, Ill., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jessup Manufacturing Company announced two winners of the 2019 Paul S. Jessup Scholarship, which recognizes the value of active learning in business and life. Brianna Burgeson of Round Lake, Illinois and John-Paul Richardson of Chesapeake, Virginia will receive an unrestricted grant of $2,500 from Jessup to support their education.

"When we discovered we had a tie between two amazing candidates, I just had to double the scholarship fund," said Robert A. Jessup, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I congratulate Brianna and John-Paul on their achievement."

"This scholarship means a lot to me because it recognizes my passion for wanting to help others," Brianna Burgeson stated. "It gives me the opportunity to do a little more for my education and community."

"I plan on using the scholarship money to pay for my education in medicinal plant chemistry," John-Paul Richardson said. "This scholarship will allow me to pay for the education I need to fulfill my dreams."

Ms. Burgeson is a student at the University of Wisconsin – Parkside, where she is studying Elementary Education and English as a Second Language (ESL). She is the daughter of Jessup's Director of Finance Wesley Burgeson and his wife, Jeannine Burgeson. Mr. Richardson will attend Northern Michigan University beginning in the fall semester. He is the son of Business Development Manager Michael Richardson and his wife, Claire Richardson.

The Paul S. Jessup Scholarship recognizes academic achievement and dedication to making a difference in society. It was established in 2016 to honor the memory of the company's founder during its 60th anniversary year of operation. The scholarship program is open to Jessup Manufacturing Company employees, their spouses, children, and grandchildren. The award is entirely unrestricted as to age, gender identity, race, religion, or political affiliation.

"We attribute our history of success to our culture of innovation and learning," stated Rob Jessup. "That's how we were able to evolve from making leather welts for baseball gloves to being a global manufacturer of adhesive-coated films for industrial and safety applications."

Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of adhesive-coated films. Jessup products are used in many industries, including industrial and facility safety; all transportation sectors (aerospace, automotive, rail, marine); architecture and construction; action sports; graphics media; and diversified manufacturing.

Jessup brands include Solve + Make™, Jessup's service for making application-specific adhesive coated films; Safety Track® non-slip tapes and treads; Glo Brite® photoluminescent films and exit signs; Asphalt Art® and TexWalk® media for printed graphics; and Jessup Griptape® and for skateboards. Jessup has two manufacturing plants in McHenry and Lake Bluff, Illinois. Visit http://www.jessupmfg.com for more company information.

SOURCE Jessup Manufacturing