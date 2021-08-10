Jet It's Global Expansion to Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Jet It is excited to announce the delivery of its first Canadian based aircraft. As travel reopens Canadian based travelers can now take advantage of the new day-based fractional ownership model for their domestic and international trips. With this expansion, Jet It and its sister company JetClub become the first private aviation company in the world to have three geographic operating territories: Europe, the United States and now, Canada.

The Jet It day-based model offers full concierge service, flight crew and access to the aircraft for the entire day.

As international borders reopen, Jet It Canada share owners - who purchase anywhere from one-tenth to one-half of an aircraft - will have full access to private travel in a twin-engine jet aircraft without the risk of large groups, security lines, or the cost of traditional private travel. The Jet It day-based model offers full concierge service, flight crew and access to the aircraft for the entire day. Owners only pay for the occupied flight time at a rate of $2,200 CAD per hour with no additional reposition, fuel surcharge, or landing fees - a price point previously unavailable in the Canada.

According to Jet It cofounder, Vishal Hiremath, "Jet It and JetClub have focused on these three territories to provide even more value to our aircraft share owners. No other private aviation company can provide a consistent experience across North America, Europe and Asia to owners who are traveling abroad."

Jet It Canada's Jeremi Austin adds, "We Canadians love to travel and with the travel restrictions lifting the freedom of having a spacious six passenger private jet to go whenever and wherever we choose at the Jet It value, is the smartest way to travel."

About Jet It and JetClub

Co-founded by Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath, sister companies Jet It and JetClub utilize a hybrid-fractional ownership model based on days – not hours – providing owners with the freedom to use the fleet freely at an unmatched price point. The growth and success of Jet It and JetClub has earned the cofounders honors as Ernst & Young's Southeast Entrepreneurs of the Year. For more information on Jet It Canada, please visit www.gojetit.ca

