JetBlue Airways Aktie
WKN: 541867 / ISIN: US4771431016
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28.07.2026 14:03:39
JetBlue Airways Posts Wider Loss In Q2; Projects At Least $1.00 EPS By 2028
(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported a second quarter net loss of $247 million, compared to a net loss of $74 million, in the same period of 2025. Loss per common share was $0.66 compared to a loss of $0.21. Net loss excluding special items and gain on investments was $247 million compared to a loss of $58 million. Excluding special items and gain on investments, loss per share was $0.66 compared to a loss of $0.16.
Total operating revenues increased 14.5% to $2.697 billion in the three-month period, driven by a 14.1% rise in passenger revenues to $2.487 billion and an 18.6% increase in other revenues. The company noted that its RASM increased 10.9% and CASM ex-fuel increased 2.4% from a year ago, both ahead of revised guidance midpoints despite elevated fuel prices and ATC constraints.
JetBlue Airways Reestablished full year guidance with second half RASM exceeding CASM-ex by double digits. Fiscal 2026 RASM is projected to rise 10.0% - 12.5%.
The company said JetForward remains on track to deliver at least $310 million of incremental EBIT in 2026 and $850 - $950 million of annual incremental EBIT benefit by year-end 2027. The company introduced a long-term financial target of at least $1.00 in earnings per share for 2028.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, JetBlue shares are up 0.78 percent to $5.47.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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