14.04.2022 22:30:00
JetBlue Announces Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results on April 26th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:
http://investor.jetblue.com
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Audio Archives' following the conference call.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.
