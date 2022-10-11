|
11.10.2022 22:30:00
JetBlue Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on October 25th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:
http://investor.jetblue.com
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Audio Archives' following the conference call.
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.
