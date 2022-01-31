Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
31.01.2022 13:22:00
JetBlue Bets on a Strong Demand Recovery Soon
Over the past two years, JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) has underperformed many of its U.S. airline industry peers, as the COVID-19 pandemic had a greater impact on air travel demand in its core Northeast markets than in many other parts of the country.That trend continued last quarter. Whereas several rivals like industry giant Southwest Airlines earned profits in the final quarter of 2021, JetBlue reported yet another loss. Nevertheless, management is optimistic that results will improve rapidly over the next several quarters. Let's take a look.Back in October, JetBlue projected that its revenue momentum would slow in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, because of less favorable seasonality and a delayed business travel recovery. As of early December, though, the carrier was on pace to beat its guidance.Continue reading
