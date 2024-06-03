03.06.2024 15:05:41

JetBlue Revises Q2 Revenue, Capacity Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Monday revised its second-quarter outlook, now expecting revenue to decline 6.5 percent to 9.5 percent, compared to previously expected drop of 6.5 percent to 10.5 percent.

Capacity, in terms of available seat miles or ASMs, are now expected to drop 2 percent to 4 percent, compared to previously expected decline of 2 percent to 5 percent.

JetBlue said it continues to experience healthy overall demand trends, in-line with expectations. According to the firm, better operational performance is driving solid cost execution in the second quarter, and is further supported by recent trends in jet fuel prices, which have declined over the quarter.

JetBlue further has maintained strong operational performance quarter-to-date with a completion factor of approximately 99 percent.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, JetBlue shares were gaining around 3 percent to trade at $5.75.

