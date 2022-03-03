|
JetBlue to Webcast Chat at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference
JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] Chief Executive Officer, Robin Hayes will present at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference on March 15th at approximately 8:50 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:
http://investor.jetblue.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar.aspx
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at the website address above.
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.
