JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the BofA Securities 2022 Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] Chief Executive Officer, Robin Hayes will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference on May 17th at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:

http://investor.jetblue.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar.aspx

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at the website address above.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America, and between the U.S. and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005946/en/