JetBlue Wins Spirit's LaGuardia Slots, Plans Return To Marine Air Terminal

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU) said it has secured Spirit Airlines' operating slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport, gaining the rights for 12 daily round-trip flights through Spirit's bankruptcy process. The deal still needs final court and regulatory approval.

JetBlue said it's reviewing how to use the slots as part of its broader network strategy, and that any service expansion tied to the acquisition would likely start in 2027.

The airline also plans to return to LaGuardia's Marine Air Terminal (Terminal A) the Art Deco building that served as Spirit's base until the carrier stopped operating in May. JetBlue previously operated from the terminal before moving to a newer facility, and said Terminal A remains a favorite with travelers.

The move reshuffles some of LaGuardia's most valuable airport assets, where strict slot controls make it difficult for airlines to add flights.

It also comes as JetBlue continues expanding at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport while reducing its staffing footprint at LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport. Spirit's remaining airport assets are still being sold through U.S. Bankruptcy Court following the airline's collapse.