|
20.05.2023 00:35:00
JetBrains adds iOS support to cross-platform UI framework
JetBrains has added iOS support to Compose Multiplatform, the company’s cross-platform, declarative, reactive UI framework for the Kotlin programming language.Now in an alpha state, Compose Multiplatform for iOS brings iOS support to a framework that previously supported Android, desktop, and web applications, JetBrains said on May 18. Developers can build the UI once and it will run on all platforms. Compose Multiplatform is built on Google’s Jetpack Compose UI framework and JetBrains’ Kotlin Multiplatform cross-platform development technology.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!