JetBrains adds iOS support to cross-platform UI framework

JetBrains has added iOS support to Compose Multiplatform, the company’s cross-platform, declarative, reactive UI framework for the Kotlin programming language.Now in an alpha state, Compose Multiplatform for iOS brings iOS support to a framework that previously supported Android, desktop, and web applications, JetBrains said on May 18. Developers can build the UI once and it will run on all platforms. Compose Multiplatform is built on Google’s Jetpack Compose UI framework and JetBrains’ Kotlin Multiplatform cross-platform development technology.To read this article in full, please click here