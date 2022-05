JetBrains IDEs connect with Gitpod for cloud-based development

Users of JetBrains IDEs now can do remote development in the cloud via the Gitpod platform.Through an integration between Gitpod and JetBrains announced April 27, developers can access source code hosted in ephemeral development environments from JetBrains IDEs running in the cloud. Language processing occurs in the Gitpod environment. This is done via an integration between Gitpod and JetBrains Gateway, JetBrains’ remote development application now in a beta stage. Developers can access JetBrains Gateway to get started with linking Gitpod and JetBrains IDEs.To read this article in full, please click here