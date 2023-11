JetBrains' Kotlin Multiplatform is now stable

JetBrains has released a stable version of its Kotlin Multiplatform technology for sharing code among iOS, Android, desktop, web, and other platforms, the company said on November 1.Leveraging the Kotlin language, Kotlin Multiplatform is designed to simplify development of cross-platform projects. In beta since 2022, Kotlin Multiplatform lets developers build applications and reuse code across various platforms while retaining the benefits of native programming, JetBrains said. The production version offers a stabilized API, simplified project configuration, and improved interoperability with Objective-C and Swift. Faster build times and other performance improvements also are offered.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel