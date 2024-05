JetBrains releases Aqua IDE for test automation

JetBrains has announced the official public release of Aqua , an IDE explicitly designed for test automation. It supports the Selenium, Cypress, and Playwright testing framworks out of the box.Introduced May 16 and available at jetbrains.com, Aqua allows test automation engineers and developers to build automated tests for user interfaces, APIs, and other application areas. A polyglot IDE, Aqua understands Java, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, and SQL, includes a test runner and debugger, and provides AI coding assistance, code completion, and refactoring capabilities.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel