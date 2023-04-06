Jetex Announces Flagship Private Jet Terminal in Abu Dhabi

A new era for business jet travel for the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, a Dubai-based global leader in executive aviation, is proud to announce its long-awaited arrival in Abu Dhabi. The new flagship private terminal (FBO) will build upon the distinctive legacy of Al Bateen Executive Airport, the region’s only dedicated private jet airport, while introducing unparalleled experiences for guests, further cementing its position as world’s leading destination.

Al Bateen Airport was built in the 1960s and for many years served as the main gateway to Abu Dhabi. Since 2008, the airport has operated as an executive jet facility, focusing on business jets with fast and efficient turnarounds without holding patterns or slot restrictions and short taxi times. Located in the heart of the city, it provides rapid access to Abu Dhabi’s key financial, tourist and entertainment destinations.

Jetex Abu Dhabi will stimulate further growth and expansion of private aviation sector in the capital of the UAE. The globally recognized brand will create additional value and offer new opportunities both to UAE citizens, residents and international travelers.

Passengers traveling via Jetex Abu Dhabi can look forward to a seamless travel experience with several spacious private lounges of VIP and VVIP terminals, elegant hospitality and luxurious amenities synonymous with the Jetex brand. On-site immigration and customs support ensure smooth formalities for arrivals and departures.

The secure apron and hangar parking facilities can accommodate up to 50 aircraft, offering a wide range of ground handling services.

The agreement was made public during a signing ceremony held at Al Bateen Airport, signed from Abu Airports side by their MD and CEO, H.E. Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri and Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO, Jetex.

"We are delighted to welcome Jetex to Al Bateen Executive Airport and look forward to working with such a distinguished aviation services specialist, as we reinvigorate tailor-made business aviation. As a dedicated FBO operator well versed with the needs and requirements of this specific market segment, we look forward to collaborating with Jetex moving forward and successfully delivering great value to all our passengers” said H.E. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports.

Commenting on the occasion, Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, said:

"Jetex Abu Dhabi marks a milestone for our brand and confirms our commitment to the region. We are especially excited to bring the Jetex experience to the UAE capital. We aim to create a regal welcome to this beautiful city for our international guests as well as to ensure that every need is anticipated, every wish is granted and every minute is memorable when you are with us at Jetex Abu Dhabi.”

In 2022, the expansion work was completed at Al Bateen Executive Airport, which involved the resurfacing and widening of the existing 3.2km runway to accommodate widebody aircrafts, in addition to upgraded ground lighting, enhanced signage and landscape to meet the highest levels of safety, compliance and accreditation. Over the coming months, Jetex will redesign and further upgrade the FBO facilities to ensure that the airport continuously exceeds passenger and crew expectations and is equipped to meet current and future sustainability requirements of the industry.

Jetex Abu Dubai will play a vital role in the social and economic development of Abu Dhabi by providing connectivity and hospitality that showcases the emirate as a prime travel destination thereby promoting trade, tourism and GDP growth. With flagship presence in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Jetex further cements its leading position in the United Arab Emirates.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy. It was established in March 2006 to spearhead the development of the Emirate's aviation infrastructure. In September 2006, Abu Dhabi Airports assumed responsibility for the operation and management of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airports. In 2008, Abu Dhabi Airports added Al Bateen Executive Airport (an exclusive business aviation airport), as well as Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island Airports to its portfolio. These airports are geared to serve the various segments of air travellers, the aviation marketplace, and will help contribute to Abu Dhabi’s development as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

