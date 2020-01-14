14.01.2020 19:52:00

Jet's Pizza Brings Back Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza has returned to the menu at Jet's Pizza for a limited time. The offer, which can be purchased online for $13.99 with the code RANCH, is available through January and February.

Jet's Chicken Bacon Ranch Detroit-style Pizza. Loaded with chicken, Jet's ranch, bacon, premium mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

"The first time we released the Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza, we received a lot of positive feedback and requests throughout the year for us to bring it back," says John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc. "We've decided to listen to our customers and thank them for their continued support by bringing the pizza back for a limited time in 2020."

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza features chicken, bacon, premium mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and Jet's famous ranch dressing as the base sauce. The limited-time offer is available on all of Jet's crust options, including Detroit-style deep-dish, round, thin, gluten-free, and cauliflower crust.

Jet's Pizza is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut and Mama Jetts' sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend. 

About Jet's Pizza:

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's has now grown to more than 380 stores in 20 states. The company ranked 13th in Pizza Today's 2018 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

