Jewel360 Selected as a Vendor Member of Retail Jewelers Organization

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewel360 , the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of jewelry retailers, announced today that it has been accepted as a vendor member of the Retail Jewelers Organization (RJO). Jewel360 will now be part of an exclusive network of more than 1,000 of the most successful independent jewelers and vendors around the nation.

Jewel360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail jewelry business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. With industry-specific features that generic POS systems can't match and years of jewelry store expertise and know-how, Jewel360's cloud-based solution and industry integrations enable retailers to be on the leading edge.

"RJO vendors are some of the most well-respected and well-known vendors in the jewelry industry today and we are honored to be accepted among them," said Nick Gurney, General Manager, Jewel360. "Backed by proven technology and industry knowledge, our cloud-based POS platform was specifically created to meet the needs of jewelry retailers. We are eager to build relationships with independent retailers and introduce the Jewel360 platform to the RJO community."

RJO CEO Sarah Streb states, "RJO is thrilled to welcome Jewel360 to the RJO family. With an impressive POS system, supported by advanced technology and a wealth of industry knowledge, they bring a complete software solution to our retail members. Their dedicated support staff is incredibly knowledgeable about the issues the independent retailers face and continuously work toward solutions to meet their needs. Jewel360 has passed the stringent standards set forth to become an approved partner and we are excited to present Jewel360 as one of our newest approved RJO vendors."

Jewel360 is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern jewelry retailers. The Jewel360 integrated POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. Jewel360 combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need.

In 1966, RJO was founded by a small group of independent jewelers who joined together to command better vendor prices by buying collectively. Since that time, RJO has added over a thousand members, essential support programs, marketing services and educational opportunities. Owned by its jeweler members, a year-end dividend is paid to the membership on all purchases made through the group. For more information, visit www.rjomembers.com.

