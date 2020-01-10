JewelleryNet launches new look and features

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JewelleryNet has unveiled its stylish new logo, fresh layout and expanded features for a seamless, enhanced user experience that reinforces its position as the international jewellery industry's one-stop B2B platform for sourcing, market intelligence, industry updates and trade fair information.

Established in 2006, JewelleryNet is a B2B online community that brings together professional buyers and sellers in a comprehensive digital platform. Powered by Informa Markets' Jewellery Group at www.jewellerynet.com, it has over 147,000 registered users from 190 countries/regions.

As reflected by its tagline "360o Online Community for Jewellery Professionals," the new JewelleryNet is bolstering its already substantial offerings with a suite of services and business solutions designed to deliver even greater benefits to the international jewellery industry.

"As we enter a new decade, a reinvigorated JewelleryNet is ready to help the international gem and jewellery industry address current business realities and explore more avenues of growth," said Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs, Informa Markets.

JewelleryNet's stylish new logo depicts its pivotal role as a door to business growth and endless possibilities for the international gem and jewellery industry. The platform sports a fresh, clean and easy-to-navigate layout that highlights its three key components – clearly defined product categories, relevant and authoritative market intelligence, and valuable information on trade fairs and events.

Backed by Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong, the world's Number One fine jewellery event, JewelleryNet hosts the online showrooms of more than 4,000 suppliers worldwide featuring over 10,000 products across nine categories. These are Diamonds, Gemstones, Pearls, Jewellery, Findings, Ornamentals, Equipment & Supplies, Services, and Packaging & Display. The platform's showroom services and business solutions are available to non-trade fair exhibitors through its Supplier Membership Plan.

JewelleryNet provides market intelligence, industry updates and content produced by flagship bilingual (English & Simplified Chinese) trade publication JNA and its various titles. The platform likewise supports more than 10 major international jewellery trade fairs and provides details of other trade shows and events around the world. More projects, initiatives and events in Informa Markets' Jewellery Group portfolio will eventually have a presence on the platform.

JewelleryNet's new dynamic design, faster speed and mobile-responsive interfaces allow for speedy, targeted searches, more productive visits, greater convenience and efficiencies, and a better user experience altogether.

The platform also now offers more business development opportunities. Suppliers enjoy extensive marketing exposure through engaging online showrooms backed by strategic, sustained promotions online, onsite and on social media to help them raise their profile, reach target audiences and explore growth avenues.

Its online-to-offline solutions facilitate business dealings on the platform and at trade fairs. Interactive features allow buyers and suppliers to connect and communicate directly. Members can now contact each other anytime, anywhere through the mobile-friendly inbox message function.

New business-matching services enable precise, efficient and effective sourcing. Buyers can submit quotation requests for specific items, and JewelleryNet's dedicated support team finds them the right suppliers. The business-matching programme likewise assists buyers in planning their sourcing activities at trade fairs by examining suppliers' backgrounds, previewing their goods, and prescheduling onsite meetings before conducting business at the show.

"JewelleryNet's expanded business solutions reaffirm Informa Markets' unwavering commitment to the growth and continued development of the international jewellery industry. Its new interactive functions and business-matching programme complement our trade fairs and events by enabling buyers and sellers to conduct preliminary discussions and due diligence prior to negotiating business deals at our shows. These align with our corporate philosophy to create platforms for international markets to trade, innovate and grow," said Lau.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064027/JewelleryNet.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064029/JewelleryNet.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064028/JewelleryNet.jpg