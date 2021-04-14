 Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results | 14.04.21 | finanzen.at

14.04.2021 22:20:00

Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2021 ended February 28, 2021.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $10.46 million compared to sales of $7.62 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Loss from operations was ($63,162) compared to a loss of ($163,020) for the quarter ended February 29, 2020. Net loss was ($53,164), or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of ($174,262), or ($0.05) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2021, sales totaled $20.8 million compared to sales of $14.7 million for the six months ended February 29, 2020. Income from operations was $560,621 compared to income of $536,634 for the six months ending in February 29, 2020. Net income was $435,363, or $0.12 per share, compared to net loss of ($180,884), or ($0.05) per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2020.

"Our increased sales in the current six months reflect the success of our ongoing corporate strategy to expand our sales channels and introduce new products," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "We remain committed to this strategy. However, COVID-19 issues continue to cause uncertainly for the remainder of fiscal 2021. The pandemic has also caused a shortage of shipping containers and seaborne shipping space. This is now causing some delivery delays of our China manufactured products and is increasing our shipping costs, which may continue through the remainder of fiscal 2021".

As of February 28, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.89 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, seed processing and sales, and sales of industrial tools and clamps. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardener, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



February 28,
2021


August 31,
2020







ASSETS












Current assets






  Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,891,734


$

3,801,037

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)


5,089,561



6,274,426

  Inventory, net of allowanceof $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)


10,035,546



9,198,146

  Prepaid expenses


1,498,213



1,036,128

  Prepaid income taxes


307,433



-







  Total current assets


19,822,487



20,309,737







Property, plant and equipment, net


3,411,132



2,967,565







Intangible assets, net


539



659







Total assets

$

23,234,158


$

23,277,961







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Current liabilities












  Accounts payable

$

756,881


$

1,095,061

  Current portion of notes payable


529,439



342,326

  Income taxes payable


-



40,596

  Accrued liabilities


1,929,599



2,016,300







  Total current liabilities


3,215,919



3,494,283







Long-term liabilities






Notes payable


151,268



338,381







Deferred tax liability


12,872



96,952







Total liabilities


3,380,059



3,929,616







Stockholders' equity






  Capital stock






    Authorized






      21,567,564 common shares, without par value






      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value






    Issued






      3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)


823,171



821,284

  Additional paid-in capital


618,707



618,707

  Retained earnings


18,412,221



17,908,354







  Total stockholders' equity


19,854,099



19,348,345







  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

23,234,158


$

23,277,961

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Month
Periods at the
end of February


Six Month
Periods at the
end of February


2021

2020


2021

2020











SALES

$

10,460,355

$

7,621,927


$

20,776,639

$

14,677,105











COST OF SALES


7,848,779


5,616,672



15,202,164


10,623,507











GROSS PROFIT


2,611,576


2,005,255



5,574,475


4,053,598











OPERATING EXPENSES










  Selling, general and administrative expenses


895,974


763,910



1,590,603


1,412,920

  Depreciation and amortization


55,290


58,063



105,818


106,211

  Wages and employee benefits


1,723,474


1,346,302



3,317,433


2,708,361



2,674,738


2,168,275



5,013,854


4,227,492











(Loss) income from operations


(63,162)


(163,020)



560,621


(173,894)











OTHER ITEMS










   Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment


-


400



-


400

   Interest and other income


3,000


6,584



6,000


18,198



3,000


6,984



6,000


18,598











(Loss) income before income taxes


(60,162)


(156,036)



566,621


(155,296)











Income tax recovery (expense)


6,998


(18,226)



(131,258)


(25,588)











Net (loss) income

$

(53,164)


(174,262)


$

435,363

$

(180,884)











Basic (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.02)


(0.05)


$

0.12

$

(0.05)











Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.02)


(0.05)


$

0.12

$

(0.05)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:










  Basic


3,486,495


3,562,630



3,483,814


3,811,956

  Diluted


3,486,495


3,562,630



3,483,814


3,811,956

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Six Month Period
at the end of February,


2021



2020







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income (loss)

$

435,363


$

(180,884)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






  Depreciation and amortization


105,818



106,211

  (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment


-



(400)

  Deferred income taxes


(84,080)



24,592







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






  Decrease in accounts receivable


1,184,865



135,288

  (Increase) in inventory


(837,400)



(870,743)

  Decrease in note receivable


-



300

  (Increase) in prepaid expenses


(462,085)



(474,253)

  (Increase) in prepaid income taxes


(307,433)



(146,582)

  (Decrease) in accounts payable and

  accrued liabilities


(424,881)



(351,259)







Net cash used in operating activities


(389,833)



(1,757,730)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






  Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(519,470)



(152,403)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant andequipment


-



400







Net cash used in investing activities


(519,470)



(152,003)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






  Redemption of common stock


-



(3,867,046)







Net cash used in financing activities


-



(3,867,046)







Net decrease in cash


(909,303)



(5,776,779)







Cash, beginning of period


3,801,037



9,652,310







Cash, end of period

$

2,891,734


$

3,875,531

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewett-cameron-announces-2nd-quarter-financial-results-301269150.html

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

