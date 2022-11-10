10.11.2022 19:01:00

Jewish Activists of JLP Protest Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Failure to Protect Jews

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish Leadership Project (JLP) is today protesting the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) during its National Convention in NYC for ADL's continued failure to defend the Jewish community against the surge of Jew-hatred across the country. JLP has arranged for its message to be displayed on large ad-truck — to be placed in front of the Convention.

Charles Jacobs, JLP President said today, " The ADL has abandoned its mission and has become little more than another left-wing political organization at a time that the Jewish community is suffering from a historical surge in Jew-hatred. The ADL is the Jewish community's designated defense agency, yet has been downplaying or ignoring Jew-hatred from politically incorrect sources."

