JFB Construction a Aktie
WKN DE: A4102Q / ISIN: US46658E1073
|
23.12.2025 14:58:22
JFB Construction Expects 119% Rise In Q4 Revenue, Stock Gains In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - JFB Construction Holdings (JFB), Tuesday said that it expects the fourth quarter revenues to increase by 119 percent from last year's, citing achievement of several company milestones.
The company added that many significant projects are expected to contribute towards strong revenue performance moving into the first quarter of 2026, especially the DeSoto County high school project, which has a total value of $100 million upon completion.
"In addition, we plan to continue working with Building Tomorrow's Schools, a school developer, which has coordinated the construction of over 40 schools in Florida, as the construction of public schools in the state becomes a new revenue producing avenue for JFB Construction. We look forward to continued success and a prosperous 2026," commented CEO Joseph Basile.
In the pre-market hours, JFB is climbing 15.05 percent, to $15.90 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JFB Construction Holdings Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu JFB Construction Holdings Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JFB Construction Holdings Registered Shs -A-
|15,52
|12,30%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhe vor Weihnachten: Dow stabil -- ATX wenig verändert -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen verhalten
Am Dienstag geht es angesichts der anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertage am heimischen Aktienmarkt eher ruhig zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. Der Dow bewegt sich am Dienstag wenig. Daneben machten auch die asiatischen Indizes überwiegend keine großen Schritte.