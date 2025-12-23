JFB Construction a Aktie

JFB Construction a

WKN DE: A4102Q / ISIN: US46658E1073

23.12.2025 14:58:22

JFB Construction Expects 119% Rise In Q4 Revenue, Stock Gains In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - JFB Construction Holdings (JFB), Tuesday said that it expects the fourth quarter revenues to increase by 119 percent from last year's, citing achievement of several company milestones.

The company added that many significant projects are expected to contribute towards strong revenue performance moving into the first quarter of 2026, especially the DeSoto County high school project, which has a total value of $100 million upon completion.

"In addition, we plan to continue working with Building Tomorrow's Schools, a school developer, which has coordinated the construction of over 40 schools in Florida, as the construction of public schools in the state becomes a new revenue producing avenue for JFB Construction. We look forward to continued success and a prosperous 2026," commented CEO Joseph Basile.

In the pre-market hours, JFB is climbing 15.05 percent, to $15.90 on the Nasdaq.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JFB Construction Holdings Registered Shs -A- 15,52 12,30% JFB Construction Holdings Registered Shs -A-

