JFB Construction a Aktie

JFB Construction a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A4102Q / ISIN: US46658E1073

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.12.2025 19:47:30

JFB Rises 0.36% On Forecast Of 119% Q4 2025 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - JFB Construction Holdings (JFB) shares rose 0.36%, closing at $13.87, up $0.05, after the company said it expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenues to increase 119% versus the fourth quarter of 2024.

The stock opened near $13.70, reached an intraday high around $14.10, and saw a low near $13.60, compared with a previous close of $13.82. JFB trades on the NasdaqGS.

JFB said several project milestones contributed to the anticipated revenue jump, including execution of an $18.9 million contract in October for the first phase of a high school construction project in DeSoto County, Florida, with a total estimated value of $100 million upon completion. The company is also constructing 79 townhouses in Port Salerno, Florida, and is working on a Courtyard Marriott development in Mississippi, in which it holds a 25% ownership stake.

In addition, JFB reported the completion of a $44 million private placement, with $34 million earmarked for general corporate operating expenses. Management said the DeSoto County project and other work are expected to support strong revenue performance into the first quarter of 2026 and beyond.

Trading volume was elevated, reflecting investor interest in the improved outlook. JFB's 52-week range spans approximately $5.00 to near $14.10, with shares moving toward the top of that range following the revenue forecast.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JFB Construction Holdings Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu JFB Construction Holdings Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JFB Construction Holdings Registered Shs -A- 15,43 11,65% JFB Construction Holdings Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- Wall Street freundlich Börsen in Fernost schließen verhalten
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts. Der Dow zieht am Dienstag etwas an. Daneben machten auch die asiatischen Indizes überwiegend keine großen Schritte.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen