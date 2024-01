JFrog, AWS team up for machine learning in the cloud

Software supply chain provider JFrog is integrating with the Amazon SageMaker cloud-based machine learning platform to incorporate machine learning models into the software development lifecycle.The JFrog platform integration with Amazon SageMaker, available now, ensures artifacts produced by data scientists to develop machine learning applications are pulled from and saved in the JFrog Artifactory. Announced on January 17, the JFrog-Amazon pairing makes machine learning models immutable, traceable, secure, and validated as they mature for release, JFrog said.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel