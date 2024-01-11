|
11.01.2024 22:05:00
JFrog Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, following the market close. JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.
Event: JFrog’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Conference call dial-in information: 1 (646) 960-0243 or for international participants 1 (888) 510-2285
Webcast registration link: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a "Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.
