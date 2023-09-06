JFrog Appoints Shanti Ariker as Chief Legal Officer

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced Shanti Ariker has joined as the company’s Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Reporting directly to co-founder and CEO Shlomi Ben Haim, Ms. Ariker serves on the company’s executive team overseeing corporate governance, risk, and compliance initiatives, including ESG activities, while supporting strategic growth initiatives, and partnerships.

"JFrog has become the world’s leading Software Supply Chain Platform used by millions of developers and trusted by the world's top enterprises,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and CEO, JFrog. "Yet, the opportunities that lie ahead for JFrog are enormous. Shanti's experience being a business catalyst, corporate guardian, and strategist makes her the perfect choice for our next leap forward. I'm super excited to welcome her to the team.”

Ms. Ariker has over 20 years of experience working internationally with high-growth software companies including Salesforce, Autodesk, and Twilio. Most recently she served as General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer and Corporate Secretary for Zendesk (previously NYSE:ZEN) where she led the company’s transition from a public company to private equity ownership. Ariker serves as a board member for Coveo (CVO:TSX) a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform, as well as Audit Committee and Governance & Risk Committee member. Additionally, she served as a board member for BSA | The Software Alliance, a leading advocate for the global software industry. Ms. Ariker received her B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and her J.D. from the University of Virginia. She is also a frequent speaker on best practices for partnering with business leaders and effective communications and has guest lectured at leading law schools including the University of California, Berkeley, Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

"I'm excited to join JFrog, whose customers depend on their industry-leading platform to manage and secure their software supply chain processes,” said Ariker. "I look forward to leading the JFrog legal team in helping companies build and release secure software that best serves their end customers.”

To learn more about JFrog's new Chief Legal Officer, Shanti Ariker, read this blog.

About JFrog

