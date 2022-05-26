JFrog Integrates with ServiceNow to Improve Software Security Vulnerability Response Times with "ServiceOps”

(swampUP 2022) – JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today unveiled new integrations for JFrog Xray with ServiceNow’s Lightstep Incident Response and Spoke products for IT Service Management. Available immediately, the JFrog Xray integrations with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) provide IT leaders with real-time insights on security vulnerabilities and compliance issues to quickly engage necessary team members from across the organization for more immediate response and remediation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005387/en/

New JFrog Xray Integrations with ServiceNow Lightstep and Spoke Help IT and SRE Teams Proactively Secure the Software Supply Chain with Real-Time, Cross-Department Visibility & Team Activation for Security Incidents (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Successfully securing the software supply chain at the speed of business is a team sport, requiring efficient, cross-team collaboration for timely security incident remediation,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, JFrog. "Our integration with ServiceNow aims to change the relationship between developers and the rest of the business, so they can maintain the speed and frequency of releases, while avoiding downtime and loss of trust from end customers."

The new integration enables IT teams to proactively address security issues before they become major concerns. The combination of JFrog Xray and ServiceNow delivers a robust software composition analysis (SCA) tool that can quickly scan binaries for vulnerabilities and license compliance issues, then share those insights with the appropriate parties across the organization. The JFrog Xray-ServiceNow solution is unique in that it helps DevOps engineers, site reliability engineers (SREs), IT system administrators, and others, more securely build, deploy, run, and monitor applications effortlessly, in a single view. It also enables real-time security alerts and insights with assigned actions across all the tools, people, and processes needed for timely resolution.

JFrog Xray & ServiceNow: Delivering Incident Response & Enterprise-wide Workflow Design for Security Incidents

Identifying and effectively responding to malicious attacks must transcend business units and operational functions. By improving real-time insight, collaboration, and communication amongst and between enterprise security and IT teams, the JFrog Xray-ServiceNow integrations ensure swift responses to emerging security threats.

The JFrog Xray integration with Lightstep Incident Response enables developers, SREs, and Security Administrators to:

Monitor, collect and respond to license compliance and security vulnerabilities impacting the software supply chain across all stages of the software development and release lifecycle.

Streamline vulnerability response by pulling-in the right team members across the organization for faster remediation.

The JFrog Xray Spoke for ServiceNow allows IT operations staff to:

Generate violation reports, create ‘ignore rules’, re-scan builds, add custom item properties, and more.

Automate workflows that meet audit demands and avoid penalties for improper use of code segments obtained from the open-source community.

Identify problems earlier in the application development pipeline and incorporate change management solutions.

For more information on the new JFrog Xray integrations for ServiceNow Lightstep Incident Response, read this blog or solution sheet. Further details on the JFrog Xray integration with Spoke can be found in this blog. You can also connect with JFrog and ServiceNow solution experts during swampUP 2022 taking place in San Diego, May 25 - 26, 2022. For more information and to register, visit https://swampup.jfrog.com/.

Like this story? Tweet this: .@jfrog and @ServiceNow introduce two new integrations for #Xray with #SNSpoke and #SNLightstep to enable real-time, cross-team, security vulnerability monitoring, compliance violations, & response for #developers. Learn more https://bit.ly/3ahkp1f

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a "Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chain. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back. Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the JFrog Xray and Integration with ServiceNow to improve software security vulnerability response time, our ability to meet customer needs, and our ability to drive market standards. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause JFrog’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005387/en/