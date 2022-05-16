JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences during the second quarter of 2022:

JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, Monday, May 23rd, at 11:20 a.m. ET

William Blair Growth Conference in Chicago, Illinois, Monday, June 6th, at 1:20 p.m. CT

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, Tuesday, June 7th, at 9:45 a.m. CT

Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, California, Thursday, June 9th at 11:45 a.m. PT

The live webcasts and replays will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a "Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure, fearless flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog DevOps Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain through the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at https://jfrog.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @JFrog.

