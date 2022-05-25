JFrog Unveils DevSecOps for IoT - Bringing Trusted Software to the Edge

(swampUP 2022) – JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today introduced JFrog Connect, a new solution designed to help developers update, manage, monitor, and secure remote Linux & IoT devices at scale. Available immediately, JFrog Connect ushers in a new era of software automation, traceability, and security to the world of connected devices via a modern DevOps platform. A fully integrated part of the JFrog Platform, JFrog Connect empowers companies to manage one to hundreds of thousands of devices using a consistent operational model and intuitive user interface across cloud, on-premises, and multi-cloud deployments.

"The massively distributed nature of edge/IoT expands the enterprise attack surface, and also exacerbates operational, cross-functional software update workflow challenges,” said Yoav Landman, Co-founder and CTO, JFrog. "One of the main reasons for that, is that updating edge devices is often siloed from a modern software supply chain. JFrog Connect, integrated with the JFrog Platform, effectively helps companies manage automatic, continuous delivery of secure software updates from developers’ keystrokes to any distributed edge or fleet of connected things, while fortifying their software supply chain against emerging attack vectors.”

As increasing numbers of enterprises deploy IoT-based solutions, we believe it’s important to understand that doing so also introduces new entry points for malicious packages and cybersecurity attacks – particularly since IoT devices often run on unreliable and vulnerable networks that can't be trusted. A recent analyst survey found developers rank security 46% (39% in 2020) and deployment 31% (23% in 2020) among their top three concerns, along with the need for additional integrations with complementary technologies and systems.1 Additionally, a lack of reliable, secure, IoT management solutions can result in expensive product recalls, service outages, unnecessary site visits, and more.

Fully integrated with the JFrog Platform, JFrog Connect, enables developers to automate DevSecOps activities with deeply integrated best practices and continuous governance across the entire software development lifecycle using a unified solution – across cloud, on-premises, or hybrid instances – which reduces deployment time and operational pain.

Key features of JFrog Connect include:

Secure, over-the-air (OTA) updates in seconds: Low-code, drag-and-drop interface that enables developers to build their own update flow logic, including artifacts, containers, running scripts, commands, release bundles, pulling from Git repositories, and more.

Low-code, drag-and-drop interface that enables developers to build their own update flow logic, including artifacts, containers, running scripts, commands, release bundles, pulling from Git repositories, and more. Automatic rollback: In the event an update process fails, JFrog Connect will instantly trigger rollback to ensure the device returns to the previous known software state.

In the event an update process fails, JFrog Connect will instantly trigger rollback to ensure the device returns to the previous known software state. Robust container support : Confidently and securely update and manage a single Docker container, or Docker Compose microservices to manipulate complex applications in edge and IoT devices.

: Confidently and securely update and manage a single Docker container, or Docker Compose microservices to manipulate complex applications in edge and IoT devices. Artifact security & distribution: Gain peace of mind with atomic distribution and signed releases of continuous, secure software updates from JFrog Artifactory.

Gain peace of mind with atomic distribution and signed releases of continuous, secure software updates from JFrog Artifactory. Real-time monitoring: Complete visibility of an IoT devices' current state, resources, data and applications keeps devices secure and stable.

Complete visibility of an IoT devices' current state, resources, data and applications keeps devices secure and stable. Seamless edge device integration with unparalleled control. A suite of access tools empowers developers to connect, gain instant insight, and manage a wide-range of Linux-based IoT devices from anywhere in the world.

A suite of access tools empowers developers to connect, gain instant insight, and manage a wide-range of Linux-based IoT devices from anywhere in the world. Comprehensive management. Full end-to-end management of connected devices that can be grouped by name, description, or tags, for managing complex deployments. topologies of edge and IoT devices.

As part of the JFrog Platform, JFrog Connect enables developers to automate DevSecOps activities with deeply integrated best practices and continuous governance across the entire software development lifecycle, all the way to the edge - regardless of industry.

Select vertical customer use cases relying on JFrog Connect:

Retail & Hospitality: JFrog Connect enables the secure use of drones and/or robots for last-mile delivery services in rural areas, devices in restaurants and hotels for food ordering or guest services, self-service kiosks, self-checkout systems, and more. All these connected devices require constant monitoring and updating to ensure effective operation, proper utilization, security, and compliance.

JFrog Connect enables the secure use of drones and/or robots for last-mile delivery services in rural areas, devices in restaurants and hotels for food ordering or guest services, self-service kiosks, self-checkout systems, and more. All these connected devices require constant monitoring and updating to ensure effective operation, proper utilization, security, and compliance. Energy & Utilities: JFrog Connect enables oil and gas workers to monitor remote wellheads for an entire field from a central location and enable better field communication, while reducing maintenance costs and power consumption.

JFrog Connect enables oil and gas workers to monitor remote wellheads for an entire field from a central location and enable better field communication, while reducing maintenance costs and power consumption. Manufacturing: Modern manufacturing floors are not only manned by humans, but by thousands and tens of thousands of devices like industrial robots, quality equipment, testing and data gathering tools, safety equipment and monitoring, etc. All these devices need constant security monitoring, troubleshooting, and updating to ensure safe, predictable operations in high-risk environments.

For more information on the new JFrog Connect DevSecOps solution for IoT read this blog or visit https://jfrog.com/connect/. You can also speak directly with JFrog Connect solution experts during swampUP 2022 taking place in San Diego, May 25 - 26. For more information and to register visit https://swampup.jfrog.com/.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a "Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chain. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back. Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding JFrog Connect, our ability to meet customer needs, and our ability to drive market standards. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause JFrog’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

