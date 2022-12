Jianpu Technology Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT), a Chinese open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products, reported Friday that its third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB17.51 million or $2.46 million, compared with net loss of RMB58.41 million a year ago.

Net loss per ADS was RMB 0.83 or $0.12, compared to loss of RMB 2.76 last year.

Adjusted net loss was RMB9.4 million or $1.3 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB50.8 million a year ago.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to RMB268.80 million or $37.79 million from last year's RMB212.64 million.

Total revenues from recommendation services increased 30.3% to RMB211.6 million or $29.7 million.

The credit card volume and number of domestic loan applications for recommendation services increased 6.5% to approximately 1.1 million and 18.5% to approximately 5.0 million, respectively.

Revenues from big data and system-based risk management services decreased by 18.8%, while revenues from advertising and marketing services and other services increased by 66.0%.

