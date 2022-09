Jim Beam Plots $400 Million Kentucky Bourbon Expansion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To meet surging demand, Jim Beam -maker Beam Suntory said Wednesday that it will roll out a $400 million expansion at its largest Kentucky distillery and power it with renewable energy.