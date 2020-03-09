Jim Carouso Named Managing Director of BowerGroupAsia Singapore

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BowerGroupAsia (BGA) is pleased to announce the appointment of former U.S. diplomat Jim Carouso as its Singapore managing director. Jim will lead the BGA Singapore team and assist clients in better understanding and navigating the evolving policy landscape in Singapore and regionally. He will work closely with colleagues from 23 BGA offices in other countries across the region in his new role.

"I am thrilled that Jim has decided to take on this strategically important role with our team," said BGA President and CEO Ernest Z. Bower. "Jim has been at the forefront of economic diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific as a thought leader, diplomat and partnership builder for decades. He is also a good friend. His experience, expertise and extensive network coupled with his humility, sense of humor and commitment to people make him an ideal fit for BGA."



Throughout his career, Jim has served in a variety of economic and commercial roles in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and Cyprus, including as a member of the U.S. teams negotiating free trade agreements in Australia and Thailand.



An award-winning counselor for economic affairs at the U.S. embassies in Thailand and Jakarta, Jim also served in Washington, D.C. as the director of the State Department office responsible for relations with the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and Timor-Leste.



Prior to his most recent position as the Senior Foreign Policy Advisor at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Jim was deputy chief of mission and chargé d'affaires (acting head of mission) at U.S. Embassy Canberra for nearly three years. He then served as chargé at the U.S. Mission to ASEAN during the summer of 2019. Jim earned the rank of career member of the Senior Foreign Service, and in 2019 received the State Department Distinguished Honor Award.



"During my many years working on commercial and economic issues in Asia, I was always impressed by the profound expertise and deep local knowledge Ernie and his team demonstrated whenever I engaged with them," said Mr. Carouso. "I'm excited to be joining BGA and look forward to helping our great clients achieve their goals."



Jim received a degree in economics from Hamilton College and a master's degree in international finance from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird) in Arizona.

BowerGroupAsia (BGA) is a strategic advisory firm that specializes in foreign direct investment throughout the Indo-Pacific. BGA helps clients interpret the world's most complex and dynamic markets, providing on the ground, hands-on support and actionable intelligence to develop and implement strategies to expand business, resolve problems and do great things in Asia. For more information, visit www.bowergroupasia.com.

