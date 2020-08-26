Jim Rowan, Former CEO Of Dyson, To Join PCH International Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCH International, the product development and supply chain orchestration company for the world's best brands, today announced that Jim Rowan, former CEO of Dyson, will join its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"I've long admired Jim for his deep understanding of the power of design and brand," said PCH CEO Liam Casey. "Jim has brought innovative category-defining products to market globally and has transformed the consumer experience. Jim will be invaluable to PCH as we continue to help brands bring premium products to market with speed, end-to-end visibility, sustainability and a great consumer experience."

"Jim has tremendous insight into the market dynamics that brands face today. His experience in building a direct-to-consumer business will be a great support to our customers who are competing in a world where consumer expectations are rising, brand power is essential, and supply chains must be flexible, responsive and intelligent," said Mike McNamara, PCH chairman.

"I've followed the PCH story for many years. I'm impressed by PCH's unique product development and supply chain platform that returns value to brands," said Jim Rowan. "PCH's asset-light business model has been ahead of its time and is leading the industry with the most flexible, responsive and transparent product development and supply chain services. Brands require this agility and intelligence to deliver unique experiences that consumers expect. I look forward to working with Liam, Mike and the PCH team," said Rowan.

About Jim Rowan

Jim Rowan was appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Dyson in 2017 after five years as Chief Operating Officer at the company. He implemented the strategy and investments that allowed the company to "pivot to digital" quickly building this into a substantial channel for the company. He drove product and service innovation to the next level allowing Dyson to successfully enter new markets and geographies. He spearheaded Dyson's complex transition into a digitally enabled global technology organization.

Prior to joining Dyson, Jim was Chief Operating Officer of Research in Motion, (BlackBerry), Executive Vice President of Worldwide Operations for Celestica and Vice President of Operations for the Flextronics European region.

Jim founded two successful start-ups which were acquired, after which he took positions within the expanded organizations.

About PCH

Our customers are passionate about design, brand and the consumer experience and come from a variety of sectors. PCH takes products from the initial concept phase of product development, to the delivery of products direct to consumer and retail. PCH provides end-to-end visibility and intelligence across the entire product journey, allowing our customers to better operate their business and delivery unique consumer experiences and services.

With a unique business model, PCH is an "asset light" company that works with a network of over 1000 supplier partners. PCH operates its own product development, strategic sourcing, personalization, customization, fulfillment and global logistics services, which are highly differentiated in the industry and provide value to brands.

Founded in 1996 by Irish entrepreneur Liam Casey, PCH is a privately held global company with core operations in Cork, Ireland, San Francisco and Shenzhen, China.

