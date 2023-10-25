Jim Scanlon Named President of Radiance Technologies, Inc.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, Inc. (Radiance) is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Jim Scanlon to President of the company.

Mr. Scanlon has served on the Radiance Board of Directors for the past three years and will continue that service in addition to this appointment. As a Board Member, Scanlon was Chairman of the Governance Committee and served on the Audit and Compensation Committees.

In 2021, Mr. Scanlon retired from SAIC after a 32-year career where he departed as the second in command, Executive VP, General Manager Defense Systems. In that role, he was responsible for leading strategy, business development, and program execution for approximately $2.9 billion in support to the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Defense Logistics Agency. He joined the company in 1988 as a Project Engineer supporting research hybrid electric combat vehicles research and development. During the ensuing years, he served in various leadership positions providing business management and operations, program management, business development, and strategic planning support. SAIC gives Scanlon credit for his key role in the separation of legacy SAIC into two new companies (SAIC and Leidos) in 2013. From his SAIC bio:

He was instrumental in leading the successful transformation of the enterprise from a hierarchical organization structure to a matrix business model. He co-led the team that developed the detailed matrix organization structure including roles, responsibilities, and authorities; built the product offering taxonomy and framework; selected and implemented the resource management system tool; and assigned 10,000 employees, based on their capabilities, to a service line.

Radiance CEO Bill Bailey says of Scanlon, "Jim brought significant business experience and acumen to our Board in 2021, and I am excited to have him spearheading our Leadership team. I see him reviewing and updating our business policies and mentoring our Sector Executive Vice Presidents and Group Managers. His role in growing his previous company makes him a natural fit for Radiance as we transition from a small business to a large business."

Mr. Scanlon graduated with honors from Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, served four years in the U.S. Air Force from 1984-1988, then moved to the defense industry. He later earned a Master of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Jim and his wife Lisa currently live on Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia's beautiful Shenandoah Valley. They have four children and seven grandchildren, six of which live in the Huntsville area; they look forward to residing in Huntsville, Alabama.

