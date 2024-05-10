|
10.05.2024 18:44:00
Jim Simons, considered one of the world’s greatest investors, dead at 86
Billionaire investor Jim Simons, a mathematician who founded one of the most profitable investment firms of all time and pioneered the field of quantitative investing, has died at the age of 86.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
