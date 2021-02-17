Jim Stirewalt to lead Marketplacer's US expansion as President

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketplace technology platform, Marketplacer, is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned enterprise leader, Jim Stirewalt to head up its US expansion.

Stepping into the role in February 2021, Stirewalt will co-create, develop and lead the execution of the tech company's US launch and operations. Stirewalt joins the team to support existing local clients' growth, facilitate rapid partner expansion, establish a market profile and build a team of professionals to establish the Marketplacer brand on American soil.

Stirewalt joins the Australian owned company with over 25 years' experience building and executing go-to-market strategies for startups to large Blue-Chip Enterprises, including IBM and SAP, forming and aligning high performing teams along the way. Most recently, Stirewalt oversaw global go-to-market and revenue operations for Enterprise Content Management provider, CoreMedia Corp.

Jason Wyatt, Marketplacer Executive Chairman on Stirewalt's appointment, "The expansion of Marketplacer into the US is a monumental moment for our business, and we knew we needed a true leader who is driven, entrepreneurial, innovative, inspiring and experienced. And Jim's intimate understanding of what it means to nurture growth through customer and partner success is exactly what we needed.

"Jim is a proven leader, committed to customer success and building highly-aligned teams, who understands not only what we do at Marketplacer but why we do it. We're excited by his shared passion for our brand's growth and to see how he will unify others in that mission as we work together to make Marketplacer America's marketplace platform of choice."

Established in Melbourne, Australia in 2016, Marketplacer has scaled rapidly by making growth simple for its clients, creating online marketplaces that go far beyond traditional ecommerce and giving business the flexibility, expertise and power of over one million vendors globally to grow on.

Jim Stirewalt, Marketplacer US President, says of his appointment, "I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Marketplacer and to be introducing our ground-breaking software and unique collaborative approach more broadly to the US market as well as supporting growth for our existing clients. For a business that is already experiencing quantum growth, I look forward to carrying that momentum into the US where we have an opportunity to build the perfect go-to-market strategy from the start."

"We are at a point of inflection in the market where retailers and B2B enterprise are seeking better ways to drive revenue digitally, making it a perfect time for Marketplacer to launch in the US. Furthermore, market awareness of the power of marketplaces is reaching critical mass, with leaders asking why online ecommerce sites are treated like physical stores. In a store, shelf space is expensive and not infinite. An online marketplace has infinite 'shelf space' and is accessible to nearly any enterprise."

In the last year alone, Marketplacer's revenue has jumped over 110 percent, driving its Australian expansion to over 100 team members. Across its portfolio, Marketplacer has helped over 70 businesses build and deploy their own successful marketplace strategies, connecting over 16,000 businesses worldwide along the way, with 41 million sessions and 29.5 million unique users. Marketplacer's clients include some of the largest and most recognised brands today, such as Myer, BikeExchange, Metcash, FishBrain, Petstock, Western Bulldogs and Bob Jane T-Marts to name a few.

For more information or to enquire about Marketplacer's services, visit www.marketplacer.com . To view employment opportunities with Marketplacer US, please visit Marketplacer's LinkedIn page for further details.

About Marketplacer:

Established in 2016 in Melbourne, Australia, Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build a successful and scalable online marketplace, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped over 70 businesses build and deploy their very own successful marketplace strategies and connected over 16,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform, now evolved to work across different search audiences, and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for the creation of online ecommerce solutions and business transformations of some of Australia's largest retail, brand distributor and franchise engines as well as communities, including Myer, Metcash, Bob Jane T-Marts, FishBrain, Providoor and Petstock to name a few.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jim-stirewalt-to-lead-marketplacers-us-expansion-as-president-301229467.html

SOURCE Marketplacer