Jim Stone Co. of Louisiana Joins Siteone Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Jim Stone Co. of Louisiana, Inc. ("Jim Stone”), a wholesale distributor of natural stone and other hardscapes products with three locations in Southern Louisiana.

"Jim Stone is a great addition to SiteOne as it expands the range of products and services we can provide to our customers across the Gulf Coast,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "They have a tremendous 20-year history of providing superior customer service, and we are excited to join with them and deliver even higher value to our combined customers.”

"We are excited to partner with SiteOne as we continue to grow our Louisiana operations,” said Jim Gibbons, owner of Jim Stone. "Our entire team is eager to leverage the added resources and service capabilities this partnership will bring to our loyal customers, as well as realize greater opportunities for our employees.”

This is the 11TH acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

