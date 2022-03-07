Jimmy Dean® Brand Wants to Save Breakfast When America "Springs Forward"

CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When clocks spring forward an hour for daylight saving time, most of America loses an hour of sleep, leading to what many call "the worst Monday of the year." Jimmy Dean® brand wants to make it a little better by reminding people to still make some time for breakfast and whatever activity helps start their day off on the right foot. Register for the "Save My Breakfast" calendar invite to hold the time—and enter for a chance to win one of the 500 prizes of free Jimmy Dean® breakfast products.

To remind people to start their day off right, people can visit SaveMyBreakfast.com through March 13 to request a calendar invite that will reserve 15 minutes on their calendar on Monday, March 14, and to enter for a chance to win a free Jimmy Dean breakfast.

"Even people who love mornings—like those of us with the Jimmy Dean brand—have to admit that losing an hour of sleep to daylight saving time can be tough," said Scott Glenn, Senior Director of Marketing, Jimmy Dean brand. "We want to remind people to start this day off right by doing what makes them happy for just 15 minutes. And to help them out—we're giving away 500 free Jimmy Dean breakfasts—because a little Jimmy Dean sausage can make even the worst Monday better."

For official rules, visit SaveMyBreakfast.com. For more information on products from Jimmy Dean, visit www.jimmydean.com and follow @JimmyDean on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

