04.10.2022 15:14:18
Jingle Pay App - Powered By MoneyGram - Now Live In The UAE
(RTTNews) - MoneyGram International, Inc. and Jingle Pay announced a partnership to enable global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app. Jingle Pay is a UAE-born financial super-app, which empowers its users with a fast digital account, to store, spend, and send money to 160+ countries, in 99+ currencies. MoneyGram said consumers in the UAE can use the Jingle Pay app - powered by MoneyGram's global payment rails and near real-time capabilities - to send money to over 200 countries and territories around the world.
MoneyGram also announced the completion of a minority investment in Jingle Pay, giving the company an approximate 12% equity stake in Jingle Pay. Alex Holmes, MoneyGram CEO, has joined the Jingle Pay Board as Chairman.
