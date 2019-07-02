JinkoSolar Announces Upsized JPY6.7 Billion Syndicated Loan Agreement with Japanese Bank Consortium Led by SMBC

SHANGHAI, July 2 , 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that JinkoSolar Japan K.K. ("JinkoSolar Japan"), a subsidiary of the Company, has upsized a two-year JPY5.3 billion syndicated loan signed in June 2018 to JPY6.7 billion during its annual review in June 2019.

The upsized syndicated loan agreement was signed with a bank consortium led by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC"). The financing will be used to expand JinkoSolar Japan's business and to supplement working capital.

"Upsizing our syndicated loan agreement is a vote of confidence by the bank consortium in our future business prospects and long-term growth trajectory, as well as the recognition of Jinko's financial health and operation compliance," commented Mr. Charlie Cao, JinkoSolar's Chief Financial Officer. "We will continue to strengthen our brand recognition and operations in Japan to benefit from a rapidly growing market and look forward to further deepening our relationship with SMBC and other local banks to drive growth."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 11.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

