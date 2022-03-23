|
23.03.2022 12:20:15
JinkoSolar Forecasts Total Shipment For Q1, FY22
(RTTNews) - While announcing results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) provided total shipment forecast for the first quarter and full year 2022.
Looking ahead, the company expects total shipments for the first quarter in the range of 7.5 GW to 8.0 GW and 35.0 GW to 40.0 GW range for fiscal 2022.
