JinkoSolar Promoted Wei Du To Succeed Xiande Li As CEO

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), a clean energy technology company, announced Wednesday that Xiande Li has resigned as the chief executive officer of the Company, effective August 26, 2026.

The company added that Wei Du will succeed Li as the chief executive officer of the Company, effective August 26, 2026. Li will continue serving as the chairman and chair of the compensation committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board of directors.

The company noted that the resignation of Li was not due to any disagreement with the Company, and the Company does not believe this change to its senior management team will have any material impact on its business operations.

Most recently, Du served as vice president of strategic investment at JinkoSolar since April 2026, having previously been the general manager of strategic investment and assistant to the chairman of JinkoSolar between December 2021 and March 2026.

Previously, Du was the assistant to the chairman of Jinko Power Technology Co., Ltd. from February 2021 to December 2021. Prior to this, he served as the executive general manager of investor relations at Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co., Ltd. from October 2018 to January 2021.