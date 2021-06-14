JinkoSolar Recognized as "Overall High Achiever" in RETC's 2021 PVMI Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as an "Overall High Achiever" in Renewable Energy Testing Center's ("RETC") 2021 PV Module Index Report for the second consecutive year. JinkoSolar is one of only 5 module manufacturers to receive this status in 2021.

RETC's PVMI Report compiles and ranks its independent test data, identifying the industry's leading PV module manufacturers and technologies. The report also highlights industry trends and features a section on "Evaluating Large-Format Modules" (LFM). The list of LFM benefits include a significant increase in power, lower production costs at a manufacturing level, lower in-field labor costs, and potential BOS savings. Additionally, the report advises that not all large format modules are created equal, with some modules having the same glass thickness as its predecessors. RETC's hail durability test indicates that modules with thicker front-side glass are more resilient to large-diameter hail stones. JinkoSolar's modules are manufactured with 3.2mm front side glass, and is proven to withstand 55mm hailstones at 34m/s according to RETC's test data.

"We are proud to receive this recognition again," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar. "Our rigorous in-house quality control standards and validation from third-party labs like RETC gives our customers around the globe confidence that they are receiving high performing, reliable modules."

"Congratulations to JinkoSolar for once again becoming an RETC 'Overall High Achiever'. We appreciate their continued partnership, and are proud to support JinkoSolar by providing key metrics highlighting their module quality, performance and durability. Our testing data has confirmed that JinkoSolar's PV modules are great at withstanding extreme weather conditions such as hail," said Cherif Kedir, President and CEO of RETC.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 23 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of December 31, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-recognized-as-overall-high-achiever-in-retcs-2021-pvmi-report-301310856.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.