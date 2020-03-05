JinkoSolar Tiger Module Hit 1GW Order after Launched 3 Months

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar, the world's largest solar module producer, hit a new high last Wednesday after CICC upgrading its rating from Neutral to Outperform. Buying in JKS was also caused by continued optimism over the company's lead over its peers in broad geographical distribution and high-efficiency technology development.

JinkoSolar's Tiger 465Wp TR process, which began volume production in the first quarter of 2020, and will match yields similar to the original Cheetah process, is widening the technology lead over its rivals. According to JinkoSolar, the volume production of the TR and TR+ process is one of the fastest on record and the process is one of the best the industry's commercially available and economic sensible technologies up to 20.71%.

To date, Tiger module has been sold over 1GW in the past three months. Looking ahead, JinkoSolar sees strong demand and expects the next few quarters to outperform their typical seasonal patterns. To support this rising demand, JinkoSolar is ramping up its advanced Tiger process technologies.

From a full-year perspective, JinkoSolar is expected to enjoy solid revenue growth in key products such as Swan TB bifacial, high performance Tiger and Tiger Plus using N-Type process specially designed for home and business market. Tiger series capacity aims to reach 10 GW in the fourth quarter 2020 and will account for about one third full year sales.