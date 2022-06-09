|
09.06.2022 17:00:00
JISULIFE 2022 NEW: Recommended Summer Camping Gear, FA37 Portable 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan For Cooling
A portable battery camping fan designed perfectly to beat the heat while camping in hot weather
LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer camping season is landing and comes with a host of new possibilities for outdoor adventure and exploration with the warmer weather. The way to stay cool when tent camping or vehicle camping without the reprieve of a traditional air conditioner, can make or break the trip adventure in the hot season. At the start of June, JISULIFE launched a new FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan(Multifunctional Fan) for an easier way to cool down immediately while camping.
Unlimited, unbounded, and easy for all scenarios.
As a convenient and convertible outdoor fan, FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan could be a floor fan, a table fan, a ceiling fan, or even a camping lantern with switching different modes according to consumers' needs.
*Battery operated, cooling up to 26hrs, crafted to be safe and convenient.
FA37 was built with a rechargeable lithium-ion 8000mAh battery which can supply up to 26hrs cooling time with just one charge. It's reassuring that six kinds of tech protect the battery by preventing overload, over-current, short-circuit, over-temperature, over-charged, and over-discharged. Consumers can enjoy outdoor activities and exploration without the risk of battery accidents.
*Premium details design, portable size, and lightweight for held.
FA37 is easily holdable in one hand with only 39.3oz in weight and a little space occupied size(9.1L*4.4W*9.1H inches only for fan). For providing a better experience, all details are considerately designed, like the tripod for sturdy stability, a removable grille for cleaning, and a screwdriver pack for easier disassembly.
*4 different wind speed settings & Timer shutdown function.
Low-level Mode: Compact and unlimited. If people need a slight breeze around them when they are having a cup of coffee. A relaxed, low-level mode could afford a 2.4m/s wind speed and nearly silent experience.
Middle-level Mode: When fishing, turn to the middle level, enjoy a quiet breeze, and get rid of the heat and mosquito annoying. Also, the solid base makes it sturdy, and it's simple to angle up to 90° to find the breeze that suits best.
High-level Mode: Designed to keep outdoor trips cool - wherever people go. Switch to the high level, and experience a super strong wind force when you are enjoying a barbecue.
Natural mode: Designed for all stages of sleep with smart wind, and low noise. People can set up the time period easily in which they want to have a break or sleep.
*Easy control and powerful winds that circulate large volumes of air.
Adjustable Design: The 180° adjustable & supportable & foldable design lets people enjoy airflow from different angles.
Cordless Control: With the detachable wireless remote, people can control 4 wind speeds, timer shutdown, and ambient lighting anywhere(MAX. 10m).
*Never be left out in the dark.
Come with 2 brightness settings. Pressing the light button, consumers can also have a cooling party and flee from the dark at night with up to 100Lm brightness.
More details about the FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan are at this link.
FA37 Time-limited Super Early Bird Price $58.99(only once chance) Ends July 7th.
To celebrate the new product launching, JISULIFE released a time-limited benefit for consumers. FA37 now is available to purchase at$58.99(40%OFF of the original price of $99.99) onJISULIFE.com. And the super early bird packs come with $15,000 additional special gifts prepared for customers during this feast.
Great summer time will begin with camping and this cooling gadget--FA37 by taking a worthy cost. More details about this campaign are at this link.
Established in 2016, JISULIFE is a solution provider pivoted on creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space. Aiming to improve air circulation around every consumer indoor-outdoor, they have created portable electronic products that suit every scene daily.
"All we do are according to what you need. Our team always has a passion for creating more interesting gadgets for your personal space," they said. In the past 6 years, JISULIFE focused on technical innovation and design iteration for portable fans. And they already served over 10 million customers globally and distributed their business via cross-border e-commerce to more than 40 countries.
For more information, visit their official website and FA37 SEB campaign page.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JISULIFE.Ltd
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jisulife_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JISULIFE_fans
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jisulife-2022-new-recommended-summer-camping-gear-fa37-portable-4-in-1-convertible-outdoor-fan-for-cooling-301564962.html
SOURCE JISULIFE
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street unter Druck -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht letztendlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.